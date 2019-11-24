UrduPoint.com
Signing Of MoU For Construction Of Faisalabad Expo Centre Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction of a state-of-the-art Faisalabad Expo Centre is expected in the coming week.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Sr Vice-president Zafar Iqbal Sarwar had a detailed meeting with Provincial Secretary Industries, Cap (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (PAS) to discuss the related issues.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Bilal Waheed Sheikh Vice President FCCI, Miss. Rafia Syed, Additional Secretary (Commerce), Zia-ul-Mustafa CEO Pakistan Expo (Pvt) Ltd Company, Amir Saleemi, CEO FIEDMC.

The meeting was specially convened on the request of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry so that its construction could be started as soon as possible.

