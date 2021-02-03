Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday termed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gwadar Shipyard project between the federation and Balochistan government as positive sign for province and historic significance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday termed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gwadar Shipyard project between the federation and Balochistan government as positive sign for province and historic significance.

In a statement, he said the move would pave the way for more investment in the province, saying that the establishment of a shipyard in Gwadar would help in repairing ships and new ships could be built that would revolutionize the shipbuilding industry.

He said that several projects have been set up in Gwadar under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The completion of projects would enhance a new era of development and prosperity, despite boosting investment in the province will strengthen the economy of the country and the province, he said.

He said the CPEC project was special importance not only for Balochistan but also for the stability of the country's economy.