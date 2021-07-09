UrduPoint.com
Signs Show 4th Coronavirus Wave Starts: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said Friday that there were clear early signs of fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, which the artificial intelligence models had suggested earlier.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that two weeks back he had tweeted that country's artificial intelligence models were showing possible emergence of 4th wave and now there are clear early signs that show it has been started.

He said poor standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, Indian variant in particular, are the main causes.

He said field reports were showing complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.

If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down, he warned.

