SIH Starts Distributing 4,000 Fruit Tree Saplings

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

SIH starts distributing 4,000 fruit tree saplings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Shifa International Hospital's (SIH) management has started gifting free grape fruit saplings to its over 4,000 employees along with planting instruction handouts.

Being part of the plantation drive, Shifa International Hospital has also been planting trees in the green belt adjacent to Pitrus Bokhari Road, Islamabad, said a press release.

A ceremony was held at Shifa International Hospital to plant trees as part of the Nationwide Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Ch. Muhammad Saleem, Deputy Inspector General (HQ) Islamabad Police lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals during COVID-19 pandemic and planted a tree at the compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, Taimoor Shah, Chief Operation Officer SIH emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance of the environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

