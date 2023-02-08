UrduPoint.com

Sikandar Pays Tribute To Hayat Khan Sherpao

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Sikandar pays tribute to Hayat Khan Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to former Governor Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed on his 48th death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to former Governor Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed on his 48th death anniversary.

He said he was the first politician from KP who laid down his life while striving to help the people from the downtrodden segments of the society to get their due rights.

He made these remarks while talking to reporters in Sherpao village in Charsadda district. On this occasion, Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul.

A floral wreath was also placed at the grave of the Shaheed leader.

More Stories From Pakistan

