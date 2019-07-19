Sikandar Qayyum assumes charge as Chairman NHA, Jawwad Rafique given farewell

Capt( retd) Sikandar Qayyum has taken over as new Chairman National Highway Authority( NHA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Capt( retd) Sikandar Qayyum has taken over as new Chairman National Highway Authority NHA ).

A farewell ceremony arranged on the occasion at NHA Headquarters in honour of outgoing Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik was participated by officers and officials of the authority.

Addressing the ceremony, Jawwad Rafique Malik termed transfer / posting a part of Government Service. He desired that every Government Employee should discharge his duties with dedication and honesty.

He said during his stay in NHA, he tried his level best to perform duties with dedication and sincerity. It was due to untiring efforts of NHA officers and officials that Ministry of Communications that NHA performance remained excellent during the first 100 days of the present Government. He termed NHA officers and officials a real asset of the authority.

He said, as Secretary Communications, his strong working relationship with NHA will continue and in all administrative and constructive affairs. Ministry of Communications will extend all cooperation to NHA.

On this occasion Capt (R) Sikandar Qayyum assured to maintain the working standards of roads building set by the outgoing Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik. All possible measures will be adopted to fulfill national obligations with devotion & fidelity.

He said all the decision will be taken on merit and following rules and regulations.

In his opening remarks, NHA's Member Planning Asim Amin said, during his tenure in NHA. Jawwad Rafique Malik showed high sense of responsibility and always performed duties with conviction & determination. In presence of honest officer, the subordinates render remarkable services in fearless atmosphere.