Sikandar Sherpao For More Effective Strategy To Check Growing COVID-19 Cases In KP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

Sikandar Sherpao for more effective strategy to check growing COVID-19 cases in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Thursday called for a more effective strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Addressing his party working via a video link, he said the provincial government should more practical steps to provide relief to the masses affected by the COVID-19 contagion.

He suggested the government to freeze the Annual Development Plan (ADP) and divert all the funds to the health sector to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a comprehensive way. The hospitals should be provided ventilators and other necessary equipment to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Paying rich tribute to doctors and paramedics, he said they were the real heroes who were fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front line, and they should be provided personal protection equipment for their safety against the infectious disease.

Sikandar Sherpao advised the people to practise social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures to stay healthy.

He urged the government to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the Gulf states, particularly in Saudi Arabia. The number of flights for the Gulf states should be increased, with lower air fare to facilitate the Pakistanis, who had become jobless there in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Hashim Babar, Asad Afridi, Tariq Ahmad Khan, Fazal Panyala, Prof Hameedur Rahman, Shamsher Khan, Iftikhar Zaida, Dr Alam Yousafzai, Amanullah Khan, Tania Gul and Eng Yousaf Zaman attended the meeting.

Later, the participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the QWP leader from Balochistan Jalil Mardanzai who passed away in Ramazan. The meeting also expressed grief over the death of journalist Fakharuddin, who has reportedly died from the coronavirus.

