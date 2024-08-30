Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja met with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mr Mazahir Panahov, at Central Election Commission in Baku, on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja met with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mr Mazahir Panahov, at Central Election Commission in Baku, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan stated that Pakistan is a friendly country to Azerbaijan and has always supported Azerbaijan on the issue of regional integrity. As an election observer, he praised Azerbaijan's electoral preparations.

Sikandar Sultan Raja is visiting Azerbaijan on a special invitation from Mazahir Panahov to observe the parliamentary elections, said a press release.