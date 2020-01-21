Sikandar Sultan Raja named as new CEC

The government and opposition on Tuesday decided to appoint Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The government and opposition on Tuesday decided to appoint Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Talking to media persons, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had reached a consensus on the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as new CEC.

Similarly, the committee also agreed on Nisar Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as members ECP from Sindh and Balochistan, respectively, she added.

She said that that the decision would now be forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for finalization.

Shireen Mazari said "It is good that the parliament itself decided the matter and no other institutions were involved in the matter.

Today's decision is a much welcome one as the parliamentarians have taken a decision which was their responsibility." She added parliamentary matters should be decided by the parliament. "We should try to work in this manner in the future also," she added.

Leader Pakistan Muslim League (N) Rana Sanaullah said that Sikandar Sultan Raja was honest and hardworking person and expressed the hope that the ECP would be able to ensure transparency in the next general elections.

Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed the hope that the new members of ECP and CEC would fulfill their responsibilities with justice.