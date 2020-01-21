UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikandar Sultan Raja Named As New CEC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Sikandar Sultan Raja named as new CEC

The government and opposition on Tuesday decided to appoint Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The government and opposition on Tuesday decided to appoint Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Talking to media persons, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had reached a consensus on the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as new CEC.

Similarly, the committee also agreed on Nisar Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as members ECP from Sindh and Balochistan, respectively, she added.

She said that that the decision would now be forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for finalization.

Shireen Mazari said "It is good that the parliament itself decided the matter and no other institutions were involved in the matter.

Today's decision is a much welcome one as the parliamentarians have taken a decision which was their responsibility." She added parliamentary matters should be decided by the parliament. "We should try to work in this manner in the future also," she added.

Leader Pakistan Muslim League (N) Rana Sanaullah said that Sikandar Sultan Raja was honest and hardworking person and expressed the hope that the ECP would be able to ensure transparency in the next general elections.

Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed the hope that the new members of ECP and CEC would fulfill their responsibilities with justice.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Jatoi Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

13 minutes ago

How can PM order inquiry against judge when he has ..

2 minutes ago

Central Cologne Evacuated After WWII Bomb Found - ..

2 minutes ago

Rain with snowfall likely at isolated places in up ..

2 minutes ago

Nanbai association Hazara ends strike, agrees to s ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan a ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.