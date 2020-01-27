Sikandar Sultan Raja takes oath as new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

Retired bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday has taken oath as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in a ceremony at Supreme Court (SC) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Retired bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday has taken oath as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in a ceremony at Supreme Court (SC) in Islamabad.According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has administered him the oath.Earlier, parliamentary committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari had named Sikandar Sultan Raja as new CEC.Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the parliament settled the matter with consensus.

She said the Names have been forwarded to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

It is pertinent here to mention that the CEC post was vacant since December 6 and the appointments of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan were also not made for a year.Let it be known that the government and the opposition had withdrawn the names that were proposed earlier for the CEC appointment.The government had proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas Maken while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.Afterwards, new names were recommended.