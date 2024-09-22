Sikandar Zeeshan visits Dar-ul-Amaan, Kashana

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department Director General Sikandar Zeeshan visited different institutions including Kashana, Model Children Home, Dar-ul-Amaan, Panagah, and Sanatzar, here on Sunday.

He met women residing at Dar-ul-Amaan and reviewed facilities being provided there.

He also met girls getting training at Sanatzar and appreciated their work while he also interacted with the children in Model Children Home and Kashana. He promised to children to meet them again.

Sikandar Zeeshan reviewed the present condition of Panagahs in detail and directed the relevant officers to ensure improvement. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the institutions and emphasized on making further improvement.