Sikander, Bizenjo Engages In Discussions To Select Interim Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan Advocate met with Outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday to evolve a consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister.

They discussed the Names of the proposed candidate to reach a consensus over a candidate for the post of interim chief minister as the decision has to be made within three days of assembly dissolution, under the law.

The two leaders, agreed to continue the discussions until to finalize the name of the caretaker chief minister by mutual agreement, said a handout released here.

A consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister in Balochistan is expected soon.

On August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by CM Bizenjo for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

