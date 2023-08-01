Open Menu

Sikander Shah Appointed Chairman Left Bank Canal Area Board, Badin

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has appointed Syed Sikandar Ali Shah as Chairman Left Bank Canal Area Board, Badin with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):The Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has appointed Syed Sikandar Ali Shah as Chairman Left Bank Canal Area Board, Badin with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the MD SIDA, with the approval of the competent Authority, Syed Sikander Ali Shah was appointed as chairman Left Bank area Board, Badin till further orders.

