Sikander Shah appointed chairman Left Bank Canal Area Board, Badin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):The Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has appointed Syed Sikandar Ali Shah as Chairman Left Bank Canal Area Board, Badin with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the MD SIDA, with the approval of the competent Authority, Syed Sikander Ali Shah was appointed as chairman Left Bank area Board, Badin till further orders.