Sikander Sherwani honored with Fakhar-e-Karachi award for best teacher

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Friday honored prominent researcher and teacher Sikandar Khan Sherwani with Fakhar-e-Karachi award for the best teacher.

The award was presented to him in a ceremony hosted by the Educational Development Association of Pakistan, said FUUAST spokesperson.

Sikandar has been associated with research and teaching in the Department of Microbiology, FUUAST, for 14 years and his research papers have been published at various national and international journals.

He has presented his research in various countries, including USA, Nepal, Thailand and Dubai, and received various trainings related to his field, and especially in medical microbiology which deals with germ-borne diseases.

He has contributed extensively in the field and has played a very prominent role in promoting the subject of microbiology in Pakistan.

In the ceremony, awards were given to people from different walks of life, in recognition of their services.

