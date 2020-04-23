UrduPoint.com
Sikh Bodies Condemn Harassment Of Journalists In IOK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Sikh bodies condemn harassment of journalists in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Various Sikh bodies in Indian Occupied Kashmir have strongly condemned the booking of noted Kashmiri journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada Ashiq and Masarrat Zahra, under serious charges for their writings and posts on social media.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Youths of Jammu and Kashmir expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri journalists who are bravely reporting the human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Narinder Singh Khalsa, talking to media men in Jammu said that when the entire world was fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian forces in the territory were suppressing those who were raising voice against the Indian brutalities.

The Sikh leaders appealed to the world community to take notice of the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and ensure meaningful dialogue among the stakeholders for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also demanded immediate withdrawal of charges against the journalists of occupied Kashmir and allowing them to freely continue their professional work.

