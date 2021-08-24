UrduPoint.com

Sikh Community Around Globe Welcomes Pakistan's Decision

Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The announcement by Pakistan to reopen Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India has gone well with the Sikh community across the globe.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that fully vaccinated Sikh pilgrims can now visit to perform rituals in connection with the death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji next month.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The opening of Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan has been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community around the world, the report said, and added that Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony.

All minorities in India including Sikhs are facing brutalities at the hands of extremist Hindus led by BJP-RSS, the report deplored and appreciated Pakistan for practicing interfaith harmony, treating everyone equally without any discriminationGeneral Secretary Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh said, it is India which is not opening the Kartarpur Corridor. Indian govt is unwilling to reopen its border to allow Indian Sikhs to visit their holy sites.

Modi led Indian govt must be pressurized to allow Sikh pilgrims to vist Kartarpur Sahib, the report said.

