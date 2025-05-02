Open Menu

Sikh Community Assures Full Support For Pakistan Amid Pak-India Stand-off

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Sikh community assures full support for Pakistan amid Pak-India stand-off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Pakistani Sikh community has expressed its unwavering support for Pakistan amid the recent Pak-India stand-off following the alleged false flag Pahalgam attack.

Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Community, Radesh Singh, strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident and said that the entire Sikh community — both in Pakistan and around the world, stands firmly with Pakistan.

"It should not come to a point where the Sikh community in India finds itself standing with Pakistan," he remarked.

Sarbat Singh said that it should also not come to a situation where Pakistani Sikhs travel to the Golden Temple to offer prayers (Ardaas) in response to rising tensions.

"We will be the first to stand in defense of Pakistan," he said.

He went on to say, "We will fight for the defense of Pakistan until the last drop of our blood. We are Pakistanis — long live Pakistan!"

Sarbat Singh further said that Pakistan is not just their country, but also their land and mother.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, just like all other minorities living in Pakistan," he affirmed.

