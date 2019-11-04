Sikh Community delegation calls on Deputy Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will provide cooperation for the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Karachi

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sikh Community led by President of Pakistan Sikh Welfare Committee Sardar Amar Singh called on Deputy Mayor Karachi in his office on Monday.

Sardar Rajinder Singh, Sardar Jeeta Singh, City Councilor Sardar Gurmukh Singh, Munawwar Jan and Pitras Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan issued directives to the concerned department of KMC to take immediate measures for providing better municipal facilities at the religious places of Sikh Community.

The leader of the delegation also invited the Deputy Mayor for the program which will be held on November 16 on the birthanniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which he accepted.