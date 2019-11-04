UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh Community Delegation Calls On Deputy Mayor Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Sikh Community delegation calls on Deputy Mayor Karachi

Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will provide cooperation for the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will provide cooperation for the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Karachi.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sikh Community led by President of Pakistan Sikh Welfare Committee Sardar Amar Singh called on Deputy Mayor Karachi in his office on Monday.

Sardar Rajinder Singh, Sardar Jeeta Singh, City Councilor Sardar Gurmukh Singh, Munawwar Jan and Pitras Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan issued directives to the concerned department of KMC to take immediate measures for providing better municipal facilities at the religious places of Sikh Community.

The leader of the delegation also invited the Deputy Mayor for the program which will be held on November 16 on the birthanniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which he accepted.

Related Topics

Karachi President Of Pakistan November

Recent Stories

President summons Senate session

10 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Law Halving Number of Su ..

12 seconds ago

Chairman DMC West inaugurates Computer Lab in Abdu ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon's Al Ahed clinch AFC Cup with win over Nor ..

2 minutes ago

Over 40 Migrants Found in Greek Container Truck - ..

2 minutes ago

Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.