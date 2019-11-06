UrduPoint.com
Sikh Community Delegation Calls On Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Sikh Community delegation calls on Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation comprising members of Sikh Community led by Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sikh Council Sardar Ramesh Singh called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation invited the Mayor Karachi to lead the rally on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on November 11.

The Mayor Karachi accepted this invitation and said that all municipalservices will be provided at the religious places of the Sikh Community in Karachi.

