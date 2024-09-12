Sikh Community Has Special Respect For Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, while addressing an interfaith harmony conference, said here on Thursday that the message of Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A) is for all of humanity, as it is continuation of the message delivered in the farewell sermon of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)
He said that societal conditions would only improve when all citizens would teach respect and tolerance for one another. Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A) holds a special place in the Sikh community, as he was a close friend of the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, the minister said. The messages of humanity from Guru Arjan Dev and Mian Mir will always be respected and followed, he added.
He stated that the land of Pakistan is the soil of Sufis, saints, and gurus, which promotes peace and love, with a heritage spanning thousands of years. He noted that the relationship between Sikhs and Pakistan is deep and must be understood.
Ramesh Singh Arora also pointed out that the concept of monotheism in islam and the Sikh belief in one God are closely connected. In today’s world, it is essential to spread the message of peace and love from Mian Mir, Data Ganj Shakar, and Guru Nanak to counter the conspiracies against Pakistan.
Various scholars and spiritual leaders also spoke at the conference, highlighting the need to restore the true role and identity of the shrines in social welfare. The guidance needed to form a welfare state could only be derived from the principles of the Sufis. The historical role of the shrine in guiding and supporting the common person must never be forgotten, he added.
A large number of attendees, including Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, Director General Religious Affairs Khalid Mahmood Sandhu, Deputy Director Administration Auqaf Asif Ijaz, and followers, were present at the event.
