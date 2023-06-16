UrduPoint.com

Sikh Community Seeks Probe As Khalistan Leader Mysteriously Dies In UK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 08:11 PM

The Sikh community in the United Kingdom has called for a "full investigation" into the death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a Khalistan Movement leader who mysteriously died in Birmingham

Avtar Singh Khanda had led the protests at the Indian High Commission in London earlier this year when the Indian flag was pulled down by the Khalistan activists.

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed protesters climbing the building and taking down the Indian flag. Avtar Singh Khanda was seen leading the protest in the videos.

India had registered a strong protest over the incident, saying, "The UK government's 'indifference' to Indian diplomats and personnel was 'unacceptable'." According to the media reports, Avtar Singh Khanda was admitted to a Birmingham hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Monday. The exact cause of his death is not clear yet, however, the Sikh community cast doubts over the death and sought a probe into it.

In a letter to the UK Police, CEO Khalsa Aid International Ravinder Singh requested a "full investigation and a full coroner's report" into the death of Avtar Singh Khanda which caused concern among the community across the UK and globally.

"This death follows a number of other untimely deaths of Sikh activists within the last 18 months. We seek reassurance that this death is not politically motivated or sinister," he said.

He said the deceased's family had also requested a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

The Indian media reported that Avtar Singh Khanda suffered from blood cancer, while the close circles rejected the claim.

Some Indian newspapers also reported that Avtar Singh Khanda was suspected to have been poisoned, though the facts were yet to be ascertained.

More Stories From Pakistan

