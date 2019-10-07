Sikh community showing enthusiasm for Kartarpur Corridor opening: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the Sikh community had expressed unprecedented enthusiasm for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Talking to a private news channel prior to his departure to China, the foreign minister said an overwhelming response of the Sikh community from different European countries, besides India, was being observed and "we are preparing accommodation and other necessary facilities for them".

A large number of Sikh people from the United States, Canada, England and India wanted to participate in the ceremony, he added.

The Sikh community coming from the Indian border would have visa facility on arrival, he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to China, he said besides meeting with high officials, he would have discussions with the chief executives and presidents of different Chinese companies keen to invest in Pakistan.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said there should be no speculations as both the countries agreed to focus on it, which after completion would benefit the people of the region.

The CPEC would open a number of jobs, besides strengthening the country's economy, he added.