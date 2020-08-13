UrduPoint.com
Sikh Community To Celebrate Independence Day With Fervor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sikh community to celebrate Independence Day with fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa will celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and fervor passion, said Baba Jee Gurpal Singh, representative of Sikh community for KPK and merged districts.

Talking to APP he said, the Sikh community will take out rallies and hold gatherings on at the eve of Independence Day added that different functions will also be arranged to commemorate the Day with national spirit.

"Pakistan is our country and we will express love for the motherland at its Independence Day", he added.

A rally will start from Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Dabgari Gate Peshawar at 4 P.M. and passing through Khyber Bazaar Rout will be joined by Tajir group.

The rally will culminate at jinnah Park, Firdouse Chowk.

A cake cutting ceremony will also be held at jinnah Park, Singh said adding everyone is invited to join the rally.

