Sikh Community To Hold Khalistan Referendum In Washington On Aug 17
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Sikh community in the United States is set to hold a Khalistan referendum in Washington DC Sunday with thousands of Sikhs from across the country expected to participate, Kashmir Media Service reported.
Being held by The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani Sikh organization, this referendum serves as a platform for the Sikh community to express their democratic rights as part of their global struggle for an independent Khalistan.
SFJ leaders, at a recent press conference in Washington DC, praised US President Donald Trump for his strong stance against India’s actions, while condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its global campaign against the Khalistan movement.
On July 24, President Trump wrote a letter to Khalistan movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assuring security of US nationals.
In the recent past, Canada, the United States, and Australia have exposed Indian intelligence networks allegedly involved in targeting Sikh activists.
Similarly, a US court ordered the deportation of Indian agent Nikhil Gupta and a RAW officer implicated in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, highlighting international efforts to protect Sikh activists. Similarly, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) uncovered Indian espionage networks, further ensuring the safety of the Sikh community.
Representing a global population of 30 million, the Sikh community continues its peaceful political struggle for self-determination.
The Khalistan referendum campaign, which began in 2021, has successfully taken place in eight countries. Despite Indian pressure and propaganda, the courts in different countries had rejected India’s extradition requests, affirming the legitimacy of the Sikh struggle under international law.
