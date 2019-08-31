Sikh Convention above politics: Noorul Haq Qadri

Federal Minsiter Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday the 'International Sikh Convention' was not a political slogan but a step towards the ideal of bridging wall through the construction of Kartarpur Corridor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minsiter Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday the 'International Sikh Convention' was not a political slogan but a step towards the ideal of bridging wall through the construction of Kartarpur Corridor

Addressing the International Sikh Convention here at Governor's House, he hailed Prime Minsiter Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar and Indian Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for turning the dream into a reality for the Sikh pilgrims.

He said Nankana Sahib and other places of worship were a source of love towards Pakistan in the hearts of Sikhs globally.

International Sikh Convention was being held between August 31 and September 2 on the initiative of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to invite suggestions regarding the preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Novermber this year.

Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from across the world were attending the convention.

About the Kartarpur Corridor, the Federal Minsiter said Kartarpur Corridor would be completed irrespective of Pakistan's diplomatic relations with the Indian government of Narendra Modi, adding Pakistan has a principled stand on Kashmir and supports right to self determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019, which would add to the joy of Sikh pilgrims attending the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

He stressed the need to disseminate the message of Baba Guru Nanak's teachings of love, equality, humanism and tolerance.

The minister welcomed Sikh pilgrims to the convention.