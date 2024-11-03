Sikh Delegates Commends Pakistan's Minority Rights Efforts
Published November 03, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ranjeet Singh Kahloon, leader of a 50-member Sikh delegation from Jamrood Club in Silicon Valley,
California, praised Pakistan's efforts to protect the rights of minority communities, particularly the
Sikh population.
During a meeting with Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of the Pakistan Furniture Council, here on Sunday,
Kahloon expressed appreciation for the secure and respectful environment afforded to Sikhs in
Pakistan.
He emphasized that Sikh community was living peacefully and comfortably across the country,
experiencing freedom and protection in their cultural and religious practices. He highlighted that
Pakistan's commitment to minority rights strengthens the bonds between different communities,
fostering unity and mutual respect.
The delegation's week long visit also reflected a growing sense of trust and goodwill between
Sikhs abroad and Pakistan. He commended Pakistan’s consistent efforts to maintain harmony
and respect for diversity, which he believed set a positive example in the region.
Kahloon expressed gratitude to Mian Kashif Ashfaq for warm hospitality and the facilities
extended to Sikhs visiting sacred sites, including the Kartarpur Corridor.
Mian Kashif said there was a vast scope for religious tourism in Pakistan and now majority
Sikh communities were visiting Pakistan freely in a peaceful environment.
Other important members of the delegation included Dr Dalyir Singh Panny, Surjeet Singh
Hot and Lakhman Singh Mangant.
