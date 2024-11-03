Open Menu

Sikh Delegates Commends Pakistan's Minority Rights Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Sikh delegates commends Pakistan's minority rights efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ranjeet Singh Kahloon, leader of a 50-member Sikh delegation from Jamrood Club in Silicon Valley,

California, praised Pakistan's efforts to protect the rights of minority communities, particularly the

Sikh population.

During a meeting with Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of the Pakistan Furniture Council, here on Sunday,

Kahloon expressed appreciation for the secure and respectful environment afforded to Sikhs in

Pakistan.

He emphasized that Sikh community was living peacefully and comfortably across the country,

experiencing freedom and protection in their cultural and religious practices. He highlighted that

Pakistan's commitment to minority rights strengthens the bonds between different communities,

fostering unity and mutual respect.

The delegation's week long visit also reflected a growing sense of trust and goodwill between

Sikhs abroad and Pakistan. He commended Pakistan’s consistent efforts to maintain harmony

and respect for diversity, which he believed set a positive example in the region.

Kahloon expressed gratitude to Mian Kashif Ashfaq for warm hospitality and the facilities

extended to Sikhs visiting sacred sites, including the Kartarpur Corridor.

Mian Kashif said there was a vast scope for religious tourism in Pakistan and now majority

Sikh communities were visiting Pakistan freely in a peaceful environment.

Other important members of the delegation included Dr Dalyir Singh Panny, Surjeet Singh

Hot and Lakhman Singh Mangant.

