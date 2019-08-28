UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh Delegation Arrives To Attend Int'l Sikh Convention

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

Sikh delegation arrives to attend Int'l Sikh Convention

A 22-member Sikh delegation arrived here on Wednesday on the invitation of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhry to attend the International Sikh Convention to be held at the Governor's House here on August 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A 22-member Sikh delegation arrived here on Wednesday on the invitation of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhry to attend the International Sikh Convention to be held at the Governor's House here on August 31.

Sikh delegation group leader Sardar Gurucharan Singh said this while talking to APP that they had come with the message of love between both the nations in the time of tension.

"We should promote love instead of hate between Pakistan and Indian people," he added.

He said that opening of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib was an appreciative initiative by the Pakistani government.

He informed that eight Sikh members were coming by road from Canada to participate in the convention.

The Sikh delegation will remain in the country till September 4, during this period the members would visit different Sikh religious places.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Governor Punjab Canada Visit Road August September From Government Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

PCB welcomes Lahore High Court’s decision

4 minutes ago

Panel announced for Pakistan team management’s i ..

10 minutes ago

Train schedule still disturbed

6 seconds ago

Entire nation to express solidarity with people of ..

8 seconds ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

16 minutes ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.