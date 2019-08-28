(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A 22-member Sikh delegation arrived here on Wednesday on the invitation of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhry to attend the International Sikh Convention to be held at the Governor 's House here on August 31.

Sikh delegation group leader Sardar Gurucharan Singh said this while talking to APP that they had come with the message of love between both the nations in the time of tension.

"We should promote love instead of hate between Pakistan and Indian people," he added.

He said that opening of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib was an appreciative initiative by the Pakistani government.

He informed that eight Sikh members were coming by road from Canada to participate in the convention.

The Sikh delegation will remain in the country till September 4, during this period the members would visit different Sikh religious places.