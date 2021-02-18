UrduPoint.com
Sikh Enjoy Full Freedom In Pakistan: Gurdwara Committee

Thu 18th February 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh has said that the Sikh community is enjoying full freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Thursday, he said the voice for Khalistan was raised within India as a result of atrocities being committed by the Indian rulers.

He said that whenever any government tries to suppress any community, such voices are raised. He said the Sikh people always try to highlight the steps taken by the government for minorities in Pakistan. He said that the government allowed Sikhs to come to Pakistan to participate in 100-year celebrations of Saka, a religious festival, adding that the Pakistan government made arrangements for Sikh Yatrees but the Indian government stubbornly stopped them from joining the religious festival.

He condemned the Indian attitude towards Sikh community and said that it was another cruelty of the Narendra Modi government against Sikhs in the name of security.

Sardar Satwant urged the Sikh community to be united for their rights. He appealed to the Indian government to give permission to the Sikh community members to participate in the 100-year Saka celebrations, who had already been awarded visa for Pakistan. He said that the Pakistan government had always presented gifts to the Sikh community.

