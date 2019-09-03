Sikh girl marriage: Lahore High Court grants interim bail to husband till Sept 7

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim bail till September 7 to Muhammad Hassaan, who had contracted marriage with a Sikh girl a few days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim bail till September 7 to Muhammad Hassaan, who had contracted marriage with a Sikh girl a few days ago.

The single bench comprising Justice Chauhdry Muhammad Mushtaq heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Muhammad Hassaan.

At the outset of the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client contracted marriage with 19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, who had embraced islam and was given the name Ayesha, of her own free will.

He submitted that the girl's father and brothers were hurling the couple with threats, whereas the police had also registered a case against his client and others.

He said the police had conducted various raids at the petitioner's house and harassed his family members. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail, saying that it was feared that the police might arrest the petitioner.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the petitioner till September 7 and also sought a reply from the station house officer of police station concerned by the next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned that Nankana Sahib police had registered a case against six accused on a complaint of the girl's brother.

Meanwhile, the couple has also filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court for protection.