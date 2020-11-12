Sikh leader asks India to allow yatrees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Vice President Ravinder Singh has asked India to allow Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and do not hurt religious sentiments of the Sikh community cross the world.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he strongly condemned India for stopping the Sikh yatrees from their Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur visit.

The PSGPC vice president said that the Indian government should keep religion away from politics.

