ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sikh leaders on Thursday hailed PTI-led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of Sikh community.

Talking to Radio Program, Sikh leader Professor Dr. Kalyan Singh Kalyan said it was the long standing desire of Sikhs to visit one of their holiest places in Pakistan.

He said government of Pakistan was committed to protection of rights of minorities in the country. He especially thanked the government and people of Pakistan for this great initiative.

President, Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Satwant Singh said the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak revolved around peace and humanity.

He said opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a great gift for the Sikh community. Satwant Singh said Pakistan is a pure land for Sikh and has same status for the Sikh community as Makkah and Madinah for Muslims.

He said Pakistan government and its nation are peace loving and this gesture resonates with the inter-faith harmony espoused by Baba Guru Nanak.