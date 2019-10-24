UrduPoint.com
Sikh Leaders Thanks Imran Khan's Govt For Facilitating Kartarpur Corridor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Sikh leaders Thursday hailed development between Pakistan and India on making the Kartarpur corridor operational as opening of Kartarpur border would further improve Pakistan's image at international front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Sikh leaders Thursday hailed development between Pakistan and India on making the Kartarpur corridor operational as opening of Kartarpur border would further improve Pakistan's image at international front.

Member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Indurjeet Singh talking to Radio Programme said opening of Kartarpur border was a message that Pakistan has always given priority to peace over escalation. He said incumbent government believes in tolerance, religious harmony and freedom. Pakistan has shown a great gesture by facilitating Sikh community living across the border.

Despite all the challenges and Indian propaganda, opening of Kartarpur border remained priority of the Imran Khan's government, he added.

He further said there was a great number of Sikhs living in Pakistan and they strongly believe that Pakistan was a safe place for minorities.

PTI led government has taken concrete steps to ensure safety of minorities to perform their religious obligations without any security threats.

Re-opening of religious places is highly appreciable, he said, adding that the Pakistani nation welcomes the Sikh community with open heart.

Negative propaganda shows the narrow-mindedness of the opponents, he regretted.

Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Gopal Singh Chawla also said India has always propagated negativity against Pakistan and Kartarpur border was a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community all over the world.

India is habitual of creating troubles for Muslim pilgrimages, he added.

The Sikh community is highly thankful to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for facilitating Sikh community living all over the world, he appropriated.

Pakistan is a heaven for minorities, he said, adding that the credit of Kartarpur border goes to the PM Imran Khan, General Bajwa and Navjot Singh.

