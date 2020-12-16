UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh MPA Mahinder Pall Singh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of APS Carnage

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:22 PM

Sikh MPA Mahinder Pall Singh pays tribute to martyrs of APS carnage

Member Provincial Assembly and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh Wednesday said that December 16 reminds us great sacrifices of martyr kids of Army Public School Peshawar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh Wednesday said that December 16 reminds us great sacrifices of martyr kids of Army Public school Peshawar.

The kids and teachers rendered sacrifices that would be remembered for long time.

While talking to APP, Mahinder Pall Singh stated that the blood of kids of APS provided foundation for a peaceful Pakistan.

The whole nation exhibited matchless unity and jointly defeated terrorism.

He added that martyr kids and their teachers are heroes of the nation.

There is no space for terrorists or extremists in the country achieved after huge sacrifices, the terrorists have no religion, he maintained.

The terrorists could not shake resolve of our masses and the whole nation was united to thwart nefarious designs of the enemies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Provincial Assembly December Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kazakhstani President on ..

9 minutes ago

RCB accelerates campaign against defaulters; colle ..

1 minute ago

30 covid-19 deaths, 535 new cases reported in Punj ..

1 minute ago

European Experts Cancel Dec 16-18 Visit to Belarus ..

1 minute ago

Japan Yet to Consider Russian Vaccine Against COVI ..

14 minutes ago

Local POL production increase by 1.57% during July ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.