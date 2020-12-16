Sikh MPA Mahinder Pall Singh pays tribute to martyrs of APS carnage

Member Provincial Assembly and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh Wednesday said that December 16 reminds us great sacrifices of martyr kids of Army Public School Peshawar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh Wednesday said that December 16 reminds us great sacrifices of martyr kids of Army Public school Peshawar.

The kids and teachers rendered sacrifices that would be remembered for long time.

While talking to APP, Mahinder Pall Singh stated that the blood of kids of APS provided foundation for a peaceful Pakistan.

The whole nation exhibited matchless unity and jointly defeated terrorism.

He added that martyr kids and their teachers are heroes of the nation.

There is no space for terrorists or extremists in the country achieved after huge sacrifices, the terrorists have no religion, he maintained.

The terrorists could not shake resolve of our masses and the whole nation was united to thwart nefarious designs of the enemies.