UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh MPA Mahinder Paul Hails Religious Tourism Policy Of PTI Government

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Sikh MPA Mahinder Paul hails religious tourism policy of PTI Government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Paul Singh extolled religious tourism policy of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Mahindar Paul Singh expressed these views while talking to APP, here on Sunday.He said "Opening of Kartarpur corridor is a big initiative of the government. It also helped improve image of Pakistan at international level. Pakistan gives top priority to protect minorities rights," Mahinder remarked that the incumbent government secured numerous achievements within two years. Practical work on mega dams have been initiated and hoped that PTI government would complete many mega projects within its ongoing tenure.

Recently, the work on ML-1, a very big project of Pakistan's Railways history, would commence soon. The project would change fate of country. Similarly, it would offer over two lakh jobs to local youth.

The Sikh MPA also hailed the way Pakistan addressed the issue of COVID 19. The smart lockdown policy of PTI government was acknowledged and appreciated at international level. Mahinder added that World Health Organization also lauded the government's measures against the novel coronavirus.

Besides this, country's economy situation remained satisfactory despite COVID 19. During last month of July, the country's economy witnessed upward trend. Exports were increasing with every passing day and it was all due to realistic and wise policies of the Government.

The Government also focused on human development. It introduced Ehsaas Programme for the poor. The programme also received immense admiration from across the world.

Billions of rupees were delivered among the poor families, badly affected from COVID-19, Mahinder concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Exports Poor July Sunday All From Government Top Jobs Kartarpur Corridor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

14 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.