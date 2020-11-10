UrduPoint.com
Sikh Period Toshahkhana Discovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Sikh period Toshahkhana discovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A Toshahkhana of the Sikh period has been discovered from Moti Masjid during the restoration works by the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

According to a spokesperson here Tuesday, during the ongoing restoration works insideMoti Masjid the place was discovered.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority would now restore the place, said the spokesperson.

