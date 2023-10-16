Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Arrive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Sikh pilgrims arrive

A two-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from United Kingdom (UK) arrived in Lahore through Wahga Border crossing here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023)

Somal Mandeep and Lakhan Kaur come to Pakistan on a seven-day visit and they will visit various religious sites including Gurdwara Janmasthan, Nankana Sahib and Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The Sikh pilgrims came to India from London and reached Pakistan.

