Sikh pilgrims arrive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A two-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from United Kingdom (UK) arrived in Lahore through Wahga Border crossing here on Monday.

Somal Mandeep and Lakhan Kaur come to Pakistan on a seven-day visit and they will visit various religious sites including Gurdwara Janmasthan, Nankana Sahib and Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The Sikh pilgrims came to India from London and reached Pakistan.