Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to offer their religious rituals as they are on their pilgrimage visit to participate in the rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh ruled over Punjab in the 19th century and was the first maharaja of the Sikh Empire.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were welcomed by officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and those of the local administration.

Over 600 officials of the police, Elite Force, and Anti-Terrorist Squad were deployed in the railway station and the gurdwara. The pilgrims told media personnel on Saturday that they were satisfied with the arrangements made for them.

Group leader Sardar Khushwint Singh has thanked the Pakistani government for allowing a large number of pilgrims to visit their religious places in Pakistan.

Speaking to newsmen on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Arif Qureshi said that the local administration, in collaboration with ETPB, police, and the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, completed security, administrative, and logistical arrangements. He informed us that over 600 policemen were deployed for the safety and security of the visiting pilgrims. He added that arrangements for the boarding and lodging of pilgrims had been made with three liars for the safety and security of visiting pilgrims during their stay at Hassanabdal.

