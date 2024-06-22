Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Arrive In Hassanabdal To Offer Religious Rituals For Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to offer their religious rituals as they are on their pilgrimage visit to participate in the rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh ruled over Punjab in the 19th century and was the first maharaja of the Sikh Empire

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to offer their religious rituals as they are on their pilgrimage visit to participate in the rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh ruled over Punjab in the 19th century and was the first maharaja of the Sikh Empire.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were welcomed by officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and those of the local administration. 

Over 600 officials of the police, Elite Force, and Anti-Terrorist Squad were deployed in the railway station and the gurdwara. The pilgrims told media personnel on Saturday that they were satisfied with the arrangements made for them.

Group leader Sardar Khushwint Singh has thanked the Pakistani government for allowing a large number of pilgrims to visit their religious places in Pakistan.

Speaking to newsmen on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Arif Qureshi said that the local administration, in collaboration with ETPB, police, and the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, completed security, administrative, and logistical arrangements. He informed us that over 600 policemen were deployed for the safety and security of the visiting pilgrims. He added that arrangements for the boarding and lodging of pilgrims had been made with three liars for the safety and security of visiting pilgrims during their stay at Hassanabdal.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century Police Punjab Visit Media Government

Recent Stories

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

56 seconds ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

58 seconds ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 minute ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 minute ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 minutes ago
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 hour ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

1 hour ago
 DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village rai ..

DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources

58 minutes ago
 Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn ..

Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city

58 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key hold ..

PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan