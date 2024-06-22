- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death a ..
Sikh Pilgrims Arrive In Hassanabdal To Offer Religious Rituals For Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM
As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to offer their religious rituals as they are on their pilgrimage visit to participate in the rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh ruled over Punjab in the 19th century and was the first maharaja of the Sikh Empire
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to offer their religious rituals as they are on their pilgrimage visit to participate in the rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh ruled over Punjab in the 19th century and was the first maharaja of the Sikh Empire.
Upon arrival, the pilgrims were welcomed by officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and those of the local administration.
Over 600 officials of the police, Elite Force, and Anti-Terrorist Squad were deployed in the railway station and the gurdwara. The pilgrims told media personnel on Saturday that they were satisfied with the arrangements made for them.
Group leader Sardar Khushwint Singh has thanked the Pakistani government for allowing a large number of pilgrims to visit their religious places in Pakistan.
Speaking to newsmen on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Arif Qureshi said that the local administration, in collaboration with ETPB, police, and the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, completed security, administrative, and logistical arrangements. He informed us that over 600 policemen were deployed for the safety and security of the visiting pilgrims. He added that arrangements for the boarding and lodging of pilgrims had been made with three liars for the safety and security of visiting pilgrims during their stay at Hassanabdal.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and succe ..56 seconds ago
-
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock58 seconds ago
-
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply1 minute ago
-
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises1 minute ago
-
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants16 minutes ago
-
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday16 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants1 hour ago
-
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba58 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary artist59 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public facilities2 hours ago