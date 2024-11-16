Sikh Pilgrims Arrive In Pakistan For Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:40 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Pakistan to commemorate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism.
The pilgrims were warmly welcomed at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad in Sheikhupura, where they will participate in the celebrations.
Upon arrival, the pilgrims were greeted with flower bouquets and showers of flower petals by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali.
Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth ensured that ideal arrangements were made for the pilgrims, including accommodation, food, transportation, and medical facilities.
During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the exceptional arrangements. "Pakistan is a peaceful country, and we are grateful to the government and district administration for making wonderful arrangements," said one of the pilgrims.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF visit shows confidence in economic reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik2 minutes ago
-
Revitalization of parks, play grounds enhances city's image: Murtaza Wahab21 minutes ago
-
Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday32 minutes ago
-
Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned32 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's Upper reaches receives season's first snowfall32 minutes ago
-
Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city32 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad inaugurates renovated police station´s building42 minutes ago
-
Bilal directs authorities to run awareness campaign about legal, illegal housing schemes42 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 7m from 301 defaulters52 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister expresses condolences on demise of Senator Ilyas Bilour52 minutes ago
-
Man dies from snake bite in Attock1 hour ago
-
Pak Embassy appreciates community’s participation in Luxembourg Intl Bazaar1 hour ago