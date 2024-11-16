(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Pakistan to commemorate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism.

The pilgrims were warmly welcomed at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad in Sheikhupura, where they will participate in the celebrations.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were greeted with flower bouquets and showers of flower petals by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth ensured that ideal arrangements were made for the pilgrims, including accommodation, food, transportation, and medical facilities.

During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the exceptional arrangements. "Pakistan is a peaceful country, and we are grateful to the government and district administration for making wonderful arrangements," said one of the pilgrims.

