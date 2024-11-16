Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Arrive In Pakistan For Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Pakistan to commemorate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism.

The pilgrims were warmly welcomed at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad in Sheikhupura, where they will participate in the celebrations.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were greeted with flower bouquets and showers of flower petals by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth ensured that ideal arrangements were made for the pilgrims, including accommodation, food, transportation, and medical facilities.

During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the exceptional arrangements. "Pakistan is a peaceful country, and we are grateful to the government and district administration for making wonderful arrangements," said one of the pilgrims.

APP/rtf/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Sheikhupura Farooqabad From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

4 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

4 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

5 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

8 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

8 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

8 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

8 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan