Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims From India Arrive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Sikh pilgrims from India arrive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan through Wagha Border on Friday to participate in the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saif Ullah Khokhar, along with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, welcomed the pilgrims warmly. The welcoming party also included Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Dr.

Mampal Singh, Satwant Kaur, and other committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Ullah Khokhar said that sikh pilgrims were being provided with free accommodation, meals, transportation and medical facilities during their stay in Pakistan.

After completing immigration and customs formalities, the sikh pilgrims departed for Gurdwara Panja Sahib on special buses. The main ceremony for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Tara June Border From

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

4 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

16 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

16 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

16 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan