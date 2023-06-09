UrduPoint.com

Sikh Pilgrims From India Participate In Jor Mela

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

sikh pilgrims from india participate in jor mela

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sikh pilgrims from India are participating in Jor Mela, here on Friday.

Around 172 Sikh pilgrims went to worship at Baba Wali Qandhari to perform religious rituals.

The police force was present along with the buses for security.

Talking to APP, the Sikh pilgrims said that the government of Pakistan had made the best arrangements in that regard and also the maintenance of holy places was appreciable.

The Sikh pilgrims said, "The Wi-Fi system inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib is very important so that they can visit their holy places, their loved ones and also know their well-being."It is worth mentioning here that the couple from India would leave Gurdwara Panja Sahib tomorrow after participating in the three-day festivities of the fair.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Visit From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

41 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

41 minutes ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.