Sikh pilgrims from India reach Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib on Friday from Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal under tight security.

Deputy Administrator Noor Aslam Khan, other officers and local Sikh leaders received the pilgrims warmly.

A spokesman said here that on the Federal government orders and Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, best measures had been taken for performance of religious ceremonies and hospitality.

Sikhs yatrees will also visit Sacha Sauda Gurdwara. The main ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.