UrduPoint.com

Sikh Pilgrims From India To Reach Pakistan On 8th

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sikh pilgrims from India to reach Pakistan on 8th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan through the Wagah Border on Wednesday (June 8) to attend celebrations of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela).

High-ups of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local Sikh leaders will receive them.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani, all arrangements, including security, accommodation and transport, for the guests had been completed.

The foolproof security measures had been taken under the supervision of Additional Secretary ShrinesRana Shahid.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Wagah June Border All From

Recent Stories

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

6 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

8 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

12 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.