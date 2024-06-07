Sikh Pilgrims From India To Reach Pakistan On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from India would arrive in Pakistan via Wagah border crossing on Saturday to participate in connection with observance of martyrdom day of the fifth Guru of Sikhism Guru Arjan Dev Ji.
Members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) will welcome them.
The main event would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 16. The ETPB has completed all necessary arrangements for accommodation, security and transportation of Sikh guests coming from India and around the world. Generators will be available during load-shedding and CCTV cameras had been installed for foolproof security. Excellent arrangements had been made for accommodation, transportation, and medical facilities.
On June 8, the pilgrims would travel from Lahore to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, where they would stay for a day.
On June 10, they will proceed from Hassan Abdal to Nankana Sahib, and during their stay at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, they will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad on June 11 before returning to Janam Asthan Nankana for the night. On June 12, the pilgrims will go from Nankana Sahib to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, stay for a day, and then travel to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad on June 14, finally returning to Lahore. The central ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji will be held on June 16th at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world, as well as the local Sikh community and leaders of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, will participate. The Indian Sikh pilgrims will return to India on June 17 after completing their visit.
