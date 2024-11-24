Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims From India Visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Sikh pilgrims from India visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A special delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Sunday, where they were warmly welcomed by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora.

The pilgrims also paid their respects at the shrine of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, situated inside the gurdwara. Minister Arora presented them with 'Saroopas' (holy scriptures), enabling them to perform religious rituals.

The delegation, along with the provincial minister, also paid obeisance, visited the 'Shaheedi Ashnan' (martyrdom bath) area, and partook in the 'Prashad' (holy offering).

The pilgrims listened to recitation of Guru Granth Sahib and engaged in various religious ceremonies, which was a spiritually enriching experience that deepened their connection to Sikhism's sacred teachings.

As part of their five-day pilgrimage, the delegation would visit other Gurdwaras to perform religious rites. The delegation is being led by Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema, and includes Gurbachan Harbhajan Bhinder, Sukhpal Cheema, and Vineet Cheema.

Ramesh Singh Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening relations with the Sikh community and enhancing the government support for religious affairs of the Sikh community.

Related Topics

India Visit Bath Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

22 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

22 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

22 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

23 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan