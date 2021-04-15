UrduPoint.com
Sikh Pilgrims Reach Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

Sikh pilgrims reach Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sikh yatrees from all over the world ,including India, reached Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Thursday after attending Vesaikhi mela and Khalisa Janum Din celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hasanabadal.

They performed their rituals while the pilgrims were recieved warmly on Nankana Sahib. Foolproof security arrangements had been made around the gurdwara.

Talking to the media, Party leader Sardar Har Paal Singh thanked the government and ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad for making the best arrangements, including transport and security.

KP Minority leader Baba Ji Gurpaal Singh said that Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadar issued special directions for welfare of minorities living in Pakistan, adding that the trust board was performing the best services to gurdwaras and religious places.

The yatrees will visit Sucha Suda Farooqabad on Friday and perform rituals. They will arrive Lahoreon April 17 and stay there. After that, they will visit Gurdwara Sahib Kirtarpur and Gurdwara Rohri SahibAimonabad on April 18.

Pakistan India World Minority Visit Nankana Sahib Farooqabad Rohri April Media All From Government Best

