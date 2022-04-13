UrduPoint.com

Sikh Pilgrims Start Rituals At Gurdwara Punja Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Sikh Pilgrims from India to attend Khalsa Janam Din and "Vasakhi Mela" celebrations on Wednesday started their rituals at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabadal.

The main ceremony of Vasakhi Mela will be held there on Thursday (tomorrow) in which pilgrims from the country will also participate.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that the pilgrims were brought to Hassanabdal under tight security as strict security arrangements were made around Gurudwara Sahib as well.

The Gurudwara has been beautifully decorated with electric lamps while other arrangements have also been made for pilgrims.

Sardar Arvinder Singh Khalsa, party leader from Parbandhak Committee at Shiromani Gurudwara, told the media that:" Our religious places in Pakistan have been renovated and restored to their original condition while proper security arrangements have been made." To which, they thanked the government and Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, he added.

A team under the supervision of Deputy Secretary of the Board Imran Gondal is working day and nightfor the best hospitality of the pilgrims.

After the main ceremonies, the pilgrims will reach Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on April 15.

