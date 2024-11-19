Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims To Attend Ceremony In Safe Environment: ETPB Official

November 19, 2024

Sikh pilgrims to attend ceremony in safe environment: ETPB official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The recent celebration of 555 birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purb witnessed a grand and spiritually significant gathering at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Sarkar in Hassan Abdal .

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world attended the event, steeped in religious devotion and tradition.

The celebrations included a nagar kirtan (religious procession) at the revered birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to an official from the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), comprehensive security arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of approximately 2,500 pilgrims. “We deployed 3,000 security personnel along with 700 additional staff, including paramedics, to create a safe and seamless environment for the visitors.

While there is no specific threat, we are fully prepared given the scale of the event,” the official shared.

Apart from the religious observances, cultural and sporting activities would also planned, including cricket and kabaddi matches for the Champions Trophy in Kartarpur.

Talking to APP, Angraiz Singh ,a pilgrims highlighted the efforts of the Punja Sahib administration in providing a hospitable and welcoming environment for the pilgrims. He stressed how such events foster cross-border goodwill of both countries.

Pilgrim Preet Koar expressed her gratitude for the hospitality and foolproof security arrangements, calling it a sacred and fulfilling experience. She thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating the celebrations, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.

