Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that Sikh pilgrims would be provided top-notch facilities in Punjab.

He presided over a meeting in which principled decision was made to establish the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Darshan Resort in Kartarpur.

TDCP will construct a 50-room hotel for Darshan experience in Kartarpur.

He said that all possible facilities would be provided to pilgrims in Aymanabad, Farooqabad, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, presented a detailed briefing on the Kartarpur Darshan Resort.

Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan for Kartarpur Darshan Resort initiative.