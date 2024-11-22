Sikh Pilgrims To Return To India On Saturday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Sikh pilgrims from India, who visited Pakistan to celebrate the 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, will return home via the Wagah border crossing on Saturday.
During their stay, the pilgrims performed religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib and expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and excellent facilities provided.
The farewell ceremony at Wagah border crossing will be attended by the President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and other PSGPC members, who will bid farewell to the pilgrims.
On Thursday and Friday, the pilgrims performed rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, visited historical sites like the Lahore Fort and Greater Iqbal Park, and enjoyed shopping in Anarkali Bazaar and Shah Alam Market.
Women pilgrims particularly enjoyed their shopping experiences.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Saifullah Khokhar spent a busy day with the pilgrims at Gurdwara Dera Sahib. Speaking about their visit, the pilgrims lauded the efforts of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and the Government of Pakistan for their exceptional hospitality.
“We were provided with a peaceful environment for our religious rituals, and the beauty of our Gurdwaras is truly remarkable,” the pilgrims said. Sarabjit Singh and others appreciated the security, accommodation, and other facilities provided during their 10-day pilgrimage.
The Sikh pilgrims will conclude their journey and return to India on Saturday, November 23, via the Wagah border crossing.
