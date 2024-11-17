Sikh Pilgrims To Visit Kartarpur Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world have arrived in Pakistan to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. They observed their rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal.
The Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday (tomorrow) .
The pilgrims have expressed immense satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB). Commending the facilities, including security and accommodation, they described the efforts as “commendable.” They lauded Pakistan as a peaceful nation, highlighting the warm hospitality and respect extended by Pakistanis toward the Sikh community.
Sikh women pilgrims also shared their positive experiences, noting the honor and respect they received during their visit.
As per the official itinerary, the pilgrims will stay for one day at Kartarpur, where ceremonies have been organized by the ETPB. On November 20, they will visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad before concluding their journey in Lahore.
ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar highlighted the meticulous arrangements, including thorough cleaning and festive lighting of all Gurdwaras. Under the supervision of Security In-Charge Asim Chaudhry, ETPB teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.
He also acknowledged the cooperation of district administration, Rangers, police, health, and other departments in facilitating the event.
This year’s celebrations reflect Pakistan's commitment to fostering peace, interfaith harmony, and respect for religious minorities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt lost writ in province: Aftab Sherpao2 minutes ago
-
Minority Cards to be functional from Dec 20th2 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to address farmers’ issues to avoid agricultural crisis2 minutes ago
-
Rs.2 bln free of cost livestock to 11,000 women of S Punjab starts12 minutes ago
-
The sun finally shines on Punjab, many days after smoggy darkness12 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation visits Lahore’s historical sites22 minutes ago
-
Malik Adil Iqbal calls for enhancing school facilities at standing committee's meeting22 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Hospital probe report finalised22 minutes ago
-
Resolution in IIOJK Assembly like rubbing salt in wounds:Lone32 minutes ago
-
PS Lohi Bher arrests suspect, recovers kidnapped woman, 8.5 miln32 minutes ago
-
Girl hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds services of Paraplegic Centre32 minutes ago